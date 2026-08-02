Older residents who are looking for a space to stay cool and entertained, as well as find community with neighbors, are invited to check out one of the 15 city of Phoenix senior centers. For an annual membership fee of $20 for Phoenix residents, individuals will find monthly events, classes and trips this summer and beyond.

In the North Central area, visit the Devonshire Senior Center at 2802 E. Devonshire Ave., or the Sunnyslope Senior Center at 802 E. Vogel Ave. Both centers are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact Devonshire at 602-262-7807 or Sunnyslope at 602-262-7572.

This month, Devonshire members will enjoy a trip to Number One Buffet (Aug. 12), celebrate Gorgeous Grandma Day with Desert West Senior Center (Aug. 28), and to MacAlpine’s Diner (Aug. 31). Sunnyslope members will travel to Sugar Bowl (Aug. 5), take a shopping trip to Arrowhead Towne Center (Aug. 17) and enjoy a Hawaiian luau at the Marcos de Niza Senior Center.

In addition, the Sunnyslope center offers Memory Café on the first Wednesday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m. This event provides residents living with early to moderate dementia a safe place to socialize and participate in activities facilitated by professionals to simulate brain health. Advance registration required.

For more information about Phoenix senior centers, as well as other city programs for seniors and older adults, visit www.phoenix.gov/humanservices/programs/older.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.