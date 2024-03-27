April 16 is National Healthcare Decisions Day — a day of awareness to inspire, educate and empower community members to complete their advance directives. In recognition of the day, Hospice of the Valley (HOV), Banner Health and healthcare exchange Contexture are hosting two events to help people complete and register their healthcare decisions.

“Making these important decisions will ensure that your wishes are honored, should you experience a medical emergency and be unable to communicate with your health providers or family members,” HOV leadership said.

The events in Phoenix and Sun City will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, and are open to the public, including people recently diagnosed or living with early-stage dementia. After a short presentation, attendees will move through opportunities at their own pace to collect resources and work with certified staff to complete/register their directives.

The Phoenix event will be held at Banner Alzheimer’s Institute, 901 E. Willetta St. The Sun City event will be held at Banner Sun Health Research Institute, 10515 W. Santa Fe Dr. Registration is required at these free events. Reserve a spot by calling 602-230-CARE or visiting https://tinyurl.com/BAIHealthCareDay.