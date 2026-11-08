Courtesy Chevrolet, family owned since 1955 and located at 1233 E. Camelback Road, announced a live engine giveaway taking place Saturday, Nov. 14, during Dino’s Git-Down truck and car show and auto expo.

Truck enthusiasts and custom car builders gathering at State Farm Stadium will have the chance to take home a brand-new Chevrolet Performance 350 HO base engine. To participate in the free raffle, event attendees simply need to visit the Courtesy Chevrolet booth at the event. The raffle will be held at noon, Saturday, Nov. 14, and you must be present to win.

As the premier custom truck and car event in the Southwest, the 16th annual Dino’s

Git-Down draws tens of thousands of spectators, builders and more than 250 automotive vendors. Representatives from Courtesy will be on-site throughout the weekend to talk shop, answer tech questions and assist builders with finding the perfect genuine components for their ongoing project builds. They will also have limited edition Courtesy Chevrolet-Dino’s

Git-Down collaboration T-shirts on sale and Matchbox cars for kids. Courtesy will have a few of its own builds on display at its booth.

This is the 10th year the dealership has served as a title sponsor for the event. More than 5,000 custom and restored Chevy trucks will be on display from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. The event opens up to anything GM – custom hot rods, cars and trucks – Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit https://dinosgitdown.com/home for details.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.