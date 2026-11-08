At 2,104 feet, North Mountain is an easily recognizable landmark in the north Valley skyline. In addition to the popular Trail 44, the mountain offers a wide array of options for hikers of all abilities and boasts amazing summit climbs. But the park itself, which was built in the 1950s as a Maricopa County Park and joined the Phoenix Parks system in the 1970s, has seen better days.

So, in late 2022, the City of Phoenix Parks & Recreation Department began collecting community surveys, holding public meetings, and an extensive design and review process began to bring much-needed updates to the popular 37-acre park, located in the northwest area of the Phoenix Mountains Preserve on the west side of 7th Street at Peoria Avenue.

Planned improvements include new, expanded restrooms; expanded shade canopies and improvements to existing picnic areas; pedestrian path and trail improvements; automatic gates; a new irrigation system; restored vegetation areas; chilled drinking fountains with bottle fillers; and ice machines to assist first responders during rescue efforts, among others. In addition, excess asphalt will be removed; parking will be reconfigured and the Penny Howe Barrier Free Nature Trail will be moved and expanded, allowing patrons of all abilities to learn about nature and enjoy the park.

The design master plan was at 90 percent completion as of late September this year, and the park is scheduled to close on Tuesday, Dec. 1, to begin the planned renovation. A Parks spokesperson told us that they anticipate the project will be complete by winter 2027-28.

In the meantime, residents can visit the North Mountain Visitor Center and access trails on the other side of the mountain, or explore nearby Lookout Mountain or Dreamy Draw Recreation Area. Stay up to date with the park closure and renovation at www.phoenix.gov/administration/departments/parks/about-us/improvement-projects/natural-resource-division-projects.html.

Author Kathryn M. Miller Kathryn M. Miller, a fourth-generation Phoenix resident, is the editor at NORTH CENTRAL NEWS.