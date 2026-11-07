On Thursday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m., Herschede men’s boutique will host Well Driven & Well Dressed, an exclusive evening celebrating luxury automotive design and premium fashion, in partnership with Land Rover Chandler.

The evening takes place at Herschede, 5068 N. Central Ave., and will offer a refined social setting featuring an array of food and drinks – in addition to fashion and luxury vehicles. Guests will have the opportunity to experience the latest Land Rover, Range Rover and Defender vehicles while exploring the boutique’s merchandise and distinctive approach to style.

Special offers available during the event include 20 percent off store merchandise. Guests who purchase or order an eligible vehicle from the event will receive a $500 gift card from the store upon vehicle delivery.

RSVP to ericherschede4@gmail.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.