Hosted by the Roosevelt Action Association, the annual Historic Home Tour – scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – offers a rare opportunity for residents to step inside a curated collection of beautifully preserved and thoughtfully modernized homes.

The tour showcases a blend of early 20th-century architecture, contemporary design and the vibrant character that continues to define the Roosevelt neighborhood today. The event combines music, local history and community connection in this distinctive downtown Phoenix neighborhood.

Visit www.rooseveltneighborhood.org/upcoming-events to find complete event details and to purchase a tour ticket.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.