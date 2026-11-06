The City of Phoenix Office of Environmental Programs invites the community to celebrate their connection to nature at 2026 Nature Fest PHX, an Urban Wildlife Conservation Day event. Scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the event will be held at the Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area Northeast 7th Avenue Trailhead, 2801 S. 7th Ave. Early birds are invited to join a community river clean up from 8-9 a.m.

This fun and free community festival celebrates urban wildlife and nature. Attendees can learn about the Salt River’s diverse ecosystem, volunteer to protect the habitat along the banks and enjoy family-friendly outdoor activities designed for all ages.

Phoenix-based analog collage artist MaryHope Whitehead Lee is one collaborator who will host an art making activity during the event. The activity is open to all ages and participants can expect to walk away with a unique collage inspired by our surrounding environment.

The event is staged along the Salt River, a culturally significant natural resource to the Valley and home to a variety of interesting wildlife. Last year, over 1,000 attendees and 45 local nonprofit environmental organizations participated, enjoying live wildlife encounters, art projects, guided walks, food, games, prizes and more.

Visit www.phoenix.gov/oep to find additional information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.