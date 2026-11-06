The Arizona Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that closures and restrictions for improvement projects are scheduled along freeways and ramps in the Phoenix area this weekend, Nov. 6-9. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:

Loop 101 EB (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 51st and 27th avenues for widening project from 10 p.m. Fri – 5 a.m. Mon (Nov. 9). EB Loop 101 on-ramps from 75th to 59th avenues closed. Detour : Consider using EB Union Hills to connect with EB Loop 101 or I-17.

for widening project from 10 p.m. Fri – 5 a.m. Mon (Nov. 9). EB Loop 101 on-ramps from 75th to 59th avenues closed. SR 51 SB closed between Cactus Road and Northern Avene for pavement improvement project from 9 p.m. Fri – 5 a.m. Mon (Nov. 9). SR 51 SB on-ramps from Bell Rd to 26th St closed. Detour : Consider using SB 7th St from Cactus Rd to Northern Ave.

for pavement improvement project from 9 p.m. Fri – 5 a.m. Mon (Nov. 9). SR 51 SB on-ramps from Bell Rd to 26th St closed. Loop 303 EB closed between 43rd Avenue and I-17 for bridge project from 10 p.m. Fri – 5 a.m. Mon (Nov. 9). Loop 303 WB restricted to one lane between I-17 and 43rd Ave. Detour : Consider using NB 43rd Ave to EB Dove Valley Rd to connect to I-17.

for bridge project from 10 p.m. Fri – 5 a.m. Mon (Nov. 9). Loop 303 WB restricted to one lane between I-17 and 43rd Ave.

Restriction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.