Presented by Honoring America’s Veterans, the 30th annual Phoenix Veterans Day Parade will be held on Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m. New this year, the parade will begin in downtown Phoenix and head north towards Steele Indian School Park.

The parade steps off at 11 a.m at 3rd Street and will travel from McDowell Road to Indian School Road. This year’s celebrity grand marshal is Jim McMahon.

Find additional details at https://honoringamericasveterans.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.