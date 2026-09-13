The Arizona Humane Society has partnered with Recyclops to help Valley residents recycle harder-to-process materials while generating support for pets in need.

Recyclops provides convenient curbside pickup for hard-to-recycle materials, including plastic film and other items that often end up in landfills. By signing up for the service and selecting the Arizona Humane Society (AHS)as the nonprofit partner, residents’ monthly subscription will also generate support for vulnerable animals in the community.

As a selected nonprofit partner, AHS will receive a matching $5 monthly donation from Recyclops and AEPW for every participant who enrolls through the campaign. That adds up to $60 annually per supporter – helping provide lifesaving care for pets in need.

Getting started is easy. When signing up, be sure to select AHS as your charity of choice from the drop-down menu. To learn more or sign up for service, visit Recyclops Phoenix Services at https://recyclops.com/locations/arizona/maricopa/phoenix.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.