On Aug. 4, Phoenix-based nonprofit AllThrive 365 stepped in to continue three long-standing programs previously offered by Duet: Partners in Health & Aging, ensuring that homebound adults, family caregivers and grandfamilies across Arizona continue to receive essential support and services.

Founded in 1981 by The Reverend Dr. Dosia Carlson and the Church of the Beatitudes in Phoenix, Duet has spent more than four decades providing free services that promote health, independence and connection for older adults and families. Following the organization’s decision to sunset operations, its Homebound Adult Services, Family Caregiver Services and Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Program will continue through AllThrive 365.

“AllThrive 365 is honored to carry forward the impactful programs that Duet has built over more than four decades,” said Tami Bohannon, president and CEO of AllThrive 365. “These services reflect the very heart of what we believe – that no one should have to navigate aging, caregiving or life transitions alone. As we continue this work, we are committed to honoring the relationships, compassion and trust that have always defined it, while expanding access to health, housing, and connection for even more of our Arizonan neighbors.”

The programs, which served approximately 3,000 Arizonans in 2025, include: Homebound Adult Services, connecting older adults with volunteers who provide companionship, transportation, light handyman services, paperwork and tech support; Family Caregiver Services, offering education, support groups, resources and guidance for family caregivers; and Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, supporting grandparents and relatives who have stepped into parenting roles and need emotional, educational and practical resources.

Community members interested in volunteering, receiving services or learning more about the continued programs may visit www.allthrive365.org or call 602-285-1800.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.