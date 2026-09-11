The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that closures or lane restrictions for improvement projects are scheduled along several freeways in the Phoenix area this weekend, Sept 11-14. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:

Northbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between Interstate 10 and Indian School Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 14) for widening project. East- and westbound I-10 ramps to northbound Loop 101 closed. Detours: Consider using 83rd, 91st, or 99th avenues to connect with Loop 101 north of the closure.

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 14) for widening project. East- and westbound I-10 ramps to northbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 51st and 75th avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 14) for widening project. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 27th and 35th avenues also closed. Detour: Consider taking westbound Bell Road or Union Hills to reconnect with Loop 101. North- and southbound I-17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 closed from 3 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept 14). East- and westbound I-17 ramps to northbound I-17 closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 12).

from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 14) for widening project. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 27th and 35th avenues also closed. Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp closed to southbound Loop 101 from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 14) for pavement maintenance. Detour: Consider exiting at Dobson Road and traveling south to westbound University Drive to enter southbound Loop 101.

from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 14) for pavement maintenance. Northbound State Route 51 closed from Indian School Road to Colter Street (north of Camelback Road) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 14) for pavement rehabilitation project. Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using 16th or 24th streets to travel beyond the closure.

(north of Camelback Road) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 14) for pavement rehabilitation project.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.