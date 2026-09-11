The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that closures or lane restrictions for improvement projects are scheduled along several freeways in the Phoenix area this weekend, Sept 11-14. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:
- Northbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between Interstate 10 and Indian School Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 14) for widening project. East- and westbound I-10 ramps to northbound Loop 101 closed.
- Detours: Consider using 83rd, 91st, or 99th avenues to connect with Loop 101 north of the closure.
- Westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 51st and 75th avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 14) for widening project. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 27th and 35th avenues also closed.
- Detour: Consider taking westbound Bell Road or Union Hills to reconnect with Loop 101.
- North- and southbound I-17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 closed from 3 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept 14).
- East- and westbound I-17 ramps to northbound I-17 closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 12).
- Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp closed to southbound Loop 101 from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 14) for pavement maintenance.
- Detour: Consider exiting at Dobson Road and traveling south to westbound University Drive to enter southbound Loop 101.
- Northbound State Route 51 closed from Indian School Road to Colter Street (north of Camelback Road) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 14) for pavement rehabilitation project.
- Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using 16th or 24th streets to travel beyond the closure.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.