In late July, Artlink announced the launch of Artinerary 2.0, the next evolution of the organization’s free online platform and mobile app designed to connect the general public directly with Arizona’s creative community.

The organization says that the goal of Artinerary is to make it easier to discover, engage with and support all of the visual and performing arts, culinary creators, arts-forward businesses and cultural experiences that make the region unique.

More than an arts calendar or directory, the platform is described as a “living digital platform connecting the people, places, and experiences that make Arizona’s creative ecosystem thrive.” Through interactive search discovery, real-time updates and a growing map of Arizona’s creative destinations, Artinerary helps users discover what is happening, who is creating it, and where creativity comes to life.

Learn more at https://artinerary.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.