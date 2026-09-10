The Phoenix Public Library is seeking dedicated volunteers to assist in the MACH1 Makerspace at Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 N. Central Ave.

The two positions that are currently being recruited for are for the Adult Volunteer role and the Volunteer Sewing Mentor role. The Adult Volunteer role is for volunteers 18 and older, and the Volunteer Sewing Mentor role is for volunteers 16 and older.

Find information about these volunteer opportunities and others online at https://volunteer.phoenix.gov/custom/501/volunteer_home.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.