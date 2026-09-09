The Sunnyslope Historical Society will partner with the Phoenix Public Library Acacia Branch to celebrate the library’s historic status during a public event to be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, beginning at 11 a.m.

Designed by Bennie M. Gonzales Associates and opened to the public on Jan. 5, 1969, the 6,600-square-foot library has been going through the Historic Preservation Overlay zoning process since first being recommended unanimously by the Phoenix Historic Preservation Commission. The Phoenix City Council is expected to give the final approval at its Sept. 9 meeting.

Acacia Library is located at 750 E. Townley Ave. in Sunnyslope. For more information, visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org/locations/acacia. Learn more about the Sunnyslope Historical Society and Museum by visiting www.sunnyslopehistoricalsociety.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.