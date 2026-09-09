Grand Reunion set for September

Brophy College Preparatory will host its Grand Reunion 2026 for all classes that graduated in years ending in 1 and 6 on Friday, Sept. 25. Additional class events will be held Sept. 26 and 27.

The event will offer fun and fellowship, as well as an opportunity for alumni to see all the ways campus has changed since they walked the halls. Above all, it is a chance to remember, reconnect, and re-engage, the school says.

Visit www.brophyprep.org/grand-reunion for information and to register for the Reunion party on Friday night and to see information on the individual class parties on Saturday night. Alumni who would like to stop by for a tour, see campus in action and visit with teachers, can schedule a tour at alumni@brophyprep.org.

School welcomes new music teacher

In August, Phoenix Christian Preparatory School welcomed Alyssa Tappendorf as its K-4 general music and 5-12 strings teacher.

A Phoenix native and ASU grad (music education and English), she plays in two orchestras and loves reading, traveling, and time with family and friends, the school said in a social media post, adding, “She can’t wait to share the joy of music and the love of Christ with her students this year, and we already have 13 students signed up for strings!”

Phoenix Christian Preparatory is located at 1751 W. Indian School Road. For additional information, call 602-265-4707 or visit www.phoenixchristian.org.

Vista celebrates new school year

Across the Vista College Prep-Metro North campus in August, that unmistakable back-to-school energy is everywhere, the school said. Students arrived with new backpacks and big smiles. Friends reconnected after a summer apart. Teachers welcomed students back into classrooms. Families paused for one more hug or photo before watching their children head through the doors.

A new school year brings another opportunity for young people to discover what they are capable of, and at Vista College Prep-Metro North, an elementary and middle school located at 2133 W. Peoria Ave., that opportunity extends beyond the school day.

Four years ago, Vista and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley came together around a shared belief in the potential of young people and the importance of investing in the communities where they live. That vision brought the school and Boys & Girls Club together under one roof, creating a place designed to support children and families throughout their day.

Parents who work long hours often struggle when their child’s school day ends at 3 p.m. Having a club integrated into the school keeps children in the same safe space, with staff they know, until the workday ends. That is the promise of partnership, the school said.

“As Vista College Prep-Metro North and the surrounding community continue to grow and evolve, so will our partnership,” said Kela Powers, chief operating officer. “We often talk about what children need to thrive academically: excellent teachers, rigorous instruction and high expectations. All of those things matter enormously. But childhood is bigger than the hours between the first and last school bell.

“Children need places where they belong,” Powers added. “They need caring adults who know their names. They need opportunities to discover what they love, develop confidence, build friendships and become leaders. They need spaces where they can work hard, laugh loudly, try something new, and simply be kids. Together, we can create something more connected for children and families.”

To learn more about Vista College Prep-Metro North, call 602-612-3327 or visit www.vistacollegeprep.org.

Be a Knight for a day

Families who are interested in learning what is like to attend St. Mary’s Catholic High School, located at 2525 N. 3rd St., are invited to an upcoming Shadow Day, where prospective students can be a St. Mary’s Knight for a day and experience the school in action.

There are eight Shadow Day dates on the calendar between September and November. This month’s dates are Sept. 18 and Sept. 25.

Other activities taking place at the school, which has served a diverse population of students since 1917, includes the 2026 Homecoming game on Oct. 23, which invites all generations of Knights to attend, and the Saint Mary’s Open, which is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16, at Grand Canyon University Golf Course and invites supporters to enjoy a day of golf in support of the school.

For additional information, call 602-251-2500 or visit www.smknights.org.

Faculty showcase expertise

Xavier College Preparatory faculty members Dr. Clayton Zuba and Dr. Leon Tynes took their expertise beyond the classroom this summer, presenting innovative approaches to education before national audiences of educators and technology leaders.

Zuba, a member of Xavier’s English faculty, and Tynes, chair of Xavier’s Computer Science Department, presented “The Missing Link: Literacy as the Engine of STEM Success” at the annual ISTE (International Society of Transforming Education) Conference in Orlando, one of the nation’s leading educational technology conferences.

Their presentation focused on an unusual cross-disciplinary approach that brings English and computer science together. Rather than treating writing and communication as separate from STEM education, Zuba and Tynes demonstrated how students can strengthen STEM learning by producing the same kinds of professional materials used in the workplace – including executive summaries, research briefs, SWOT analyses and business plans – as they develop projects.

The collaboration reflects Xavier’s emphasis on preparing students not only to solve complex problems, but also to communicate their ideas effectively.

Tynes was also invited to attend the Education Summit at Adobe headquarters in San Jose, California, where he shared his work using professional Adobe design tools to strengthen student project-based learning.

His presentation demonstrated how students can use programs including Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator and After Effects to create professional-level branding and presentations for STEM projects. By learning the same tools used by industry professionals, students are better equipped to communicate and showcase their engineering, technology and design solutions.

“Having Xavier faculty invited to share their work on national platforms speaks to the extraordinary level of expertise our students encounter every day,” said Sister Joan Fitzgerald, BVM, Xavier president. “Our faculty members bring innovative practices into their classrooms and contribute to the larger conversation about the future of education.”

Xavier is home to a faculty that includes numerous educators holding doctoral and other advanced professional degrees, bringing university-level scholarship, professional experience and innovative teaching practices directly into the high school classroom.

For additional information, visit www.xcp.org.

Club Fair held

In August, Madison Highland Prep (MHP) students attended a Club Fair, where they checked out different clubs, chatted with club leaders and looked for something that caught their interest. From familiar favorites to something completely new, there were plenty of options to explore, the school said.

Clubs at MPH cover a broad variety of interests ranging from chess, trading card games and gardening to acting, a cappella singing and musical instruments.

Madison Highland Prep is a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) college-preparatory high school located at 1431 E. Campbell Ave. For additional information, call 602-745-3800 or visit https://madisonhighlandprep.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.