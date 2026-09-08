Chompie’s is celebrating Rosh Hashanah with a dine-in dinner special at all four Valley locations on Friday, Sept. 11, as well as specialty items available for pickup in the retail sections of each restaurant.

The Rosh Hashanah dinner special includes fresh-baked challah, apples and honey, gefilte fish with red horseradish, and chicken matzo ball soup for starters, followed by a choice of entrée – half-roasted chicken with pomegranate sauce, served with savory challah stuffing; tender braised brisket with pan gravy; or pan-seared salmon with dill butter. Side dishes include large crisp potato latke with applesauce and glazed carrots, followed by an assortment of holiday cakes for dessert.

The cost for this meal is $32.99 per adult and $14.99 per child, plus tax and gratuity. In addition, guests can enhance their dinner with a variety of á la carte items. This dinner special will be available beginning at 5 p.m. at all locations on Friday, Sept. 11. Reservations are required at the Phoenix and Scottsdale locations.

In addition to the Rosh Hashanah dinner special, a variety of retail items will be available for purchase – everything from challah to traditional menu items and holiday baked items. And the eatery is making it easy for those who participate in Yom Kippur to break their fast at nightfall on Monday, Sept. 21, by offering two Break the Fast packages now available for preorder.

In Phoenix, visit Chompie’s at 3212 E. Cactus Rd. To make a reservation, visit www.chompies.com or call 602-710-2910 for additional information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.