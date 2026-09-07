At a Friday, Aug. 7, ribbon-cutting ceremony, ASU Preparatory Academy Phoenix celebrated opening its new location at 201 E. Indianola Ave. Since the end of the last school year, crews have been working diligently to bring the new campus to life for learners in grades K-12, the school said. The ceremonial ribbon-cutting brought the school’s staff together to mark a new chapter in the school’s history.

The downtown Phoenix ASU Prep campus originally opened on 7th Street in 2009 as the second college preparatory school under ASU’s charter with a vision for a K-12 school experience designed to reflect the multicultural community it serves. Since then, with the continued support of ASU, the school said that it has delivered on its mission of “creating successful pathways to college, making higher education a reality for our thriving student community.”

Over the summer, school teams moved locations after completing some upgrades at the new campus, just in time for school to start on Aug. 10. The new campus, which includes an elementary program for students in grades K-5 and junior high/high school for students in grades 6-12, will continue its college-preparatory trajectory for students, including early access to ASU courses for students beginning in ninth grade.

In addition to the North Central campus, ASU Prep Digital serves online students in grades K-12 across Arizona; ASU Prep Digital+ serves hybrid students in grades 5-12 in the Phoenix metro area; ASU Prep Global Academy serves online students in grades 6-12 worldwide; ASU Prep Tempe powered by The Levitt Lab serves 9-12 grade students onsite at ASU’s Tempe campus; and Khan World School at ASU Prep is an online honors program for students in grades 6-12 worldwide.

For more information, visit https://asuprep.asu.edu.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.