The Devonshire Senior Center and the Sunnyslope Senior Center offer events, classes and trips each month that help keep North Central’s older adults active and engaged. Here are some of the events taking place in September.

Members at the Devonshire Senior Center, located at 2802 E. Devonshire Ave., will enjoy trips to the Commemorative Air Force Museum, Sept. 10, Portillo’s Hot Dogs, Sept. 17, and a fishing and BBQ trip on Sept. 21. Daily activities include computer lab, billiards, walking, indoor gardening and aquaponics and more. Contact the center at 602-262-7807.

At the Sunnyslope Senior Center at 802 E. Vogel Ave., members will take a trip to Mandarin Super Buffet, Sept. 21, and to Peter Piper Pizza, Sept. 30. Daily activities include socializing, walking, Wii Bowling, board games, puzzles, card games and more. Contact the center at 602-262-7572.

Both centers are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The annual membership fee of $20 for Phoenix residents.

For additional information about Phoenix senior centers, as well as other city programs for seniors and older adults, visit www.phoenix.gov/humanservices/programs/older.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.