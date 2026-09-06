What do you see as the top two issues facing District 4 right now? What is a possible solution for each?

Issue #1 – Housing Access and Affordability

Phoenix is in the midst of a housing affordability crisis. For too many young families, homeownership is out of reach, rents have become increasingly unaffordable, and eviction rates remain at historic highs. Corporate homebuying, barriers to building new housing, and inadequate tenant protections have all contributed to this crisis.

Housing should not be treated as a luxury. As a city councilmember, I will work to expand the supply of attainable housing by removing unnecessary barriers to construction, particularly on empty and blighted lots, creating a Phoenix Land Bank to rehabilitate vacant city-owned housing in District 4 for first-time homebuyers, selling the more than 2,000 city-owned residential lots for housing, and reforming zoning and building regulations to encourage more housing people can afford.

In addition to better staffing and setting service-level-agreements under which our planning staff must respond to permitting applications and questions – making the building process faster and more predictable – we will also reopen City Hall and welcome back walk-ins so that people seeking remodel or construction permits can walk into City Hall and quickly get the help they need.

To directly address the homelessness epidemic, I want to strengthen protections for renters by creating Phoenix’s first Office of Tenant Rights. This office will offer access to legal representation in eviction cases, where 98% of renters currently have no representation. It will also protect tenants from abusive leasing practices, work with the Attorney General’s Housing Justice Office to address habitability issues, and draft policy such as optional inclusive zoning to encourage the development of more affordable housing options throughout the city.

Issue #2 – Affordable Transportation and Safe Streets

Transportation is one of the largest expenses facing District 4 families. Every dollar families spend on gas or car insurance is money they cannot spend on housing, education, or healthcare. Phoenicians spend $14-32 billion annually on out-of-pocket costs for cars, and Phoenix has more serious and deadly car crashes than any other major City in the U.S. Reliable public transportation and safe streets are essential to expanding opportunity, improving upwards mobility, reducing congestion, and improving air quality. For example, District 4 has 650 bus stops but many of these have no shade or garbage cans, and often have no sidewalks or safe crosswalks to get there. We will find creative ways to lower costs to construct new bus shelters, increase our tree and shade canopy, and construct more and safer sidewalks and street crossings.

I use Phoenix’s buses, light rail, and bicycle network every day in District 4. The safe active travel network has major gaps. I want to change the process of approving new routes so that all these network gaps can be rapidly filled. We will follow through on the promises to build a safe and connected bike, walk, and running network so that families have more transportation options. Every kid should have the opportunity to safely walk and bike to their local school. Active travel infrastructure saves the City money in the long term by getting cars off the roads.

I also support making buses and light rail free for students, youth, and seniors; increasing transit frequency and reliability; restoring late-night light rail service; eliminating the city’s sidewalk backlog; making the transit experience better and more comfortable. I also support bringing Amtrak service back to Phoenix and advancing high-speed rail between Phoenix and Tucson.

What is your stance on reverse lanes: should they stay or go and why?

The reverse lanes should be removed immediately. When they were implemented in 1979, City engineers did not support them because they knew these lanes would sacrifice everyone’s safety for marginal speed gains for weekday North/South drivers. The “suicide lanes” (as they are often called) are out of federal traffic code compliance, which creates serious liability for the City, and trying to bring the reverse lanes into compliance would cost the City tens of millions of dollars to install lighted reverse lane signs – money that could be used better elsewhere.

We should simply remove the reverse lane signs and convert the 7s back into normally functioning arterials. The 51, the light rail line on Central, and the new advent of working from home have lowered traffic projections. A 2024 study by traffic engineers out of ASU found that ending the reverse lanes would improve safety and access to businesses along the 7s, and have a negligible impact to the average North/South car commute. My family and neighbors currently have to drive several miles out of the way to avoid the reverse lanes to get to where we need to go – ending the reverse lanes would allow for a more direct and efficient commute for people trying to access the schools and businesses along the 7s.

In a polarized political climate, is it possible to bridge divides and bring diverse constituents together? How will you work to build community?

My policy proposals have bipartisan appeal: efficiency, transparency, accessibility and making resident engagement in governance easier, revising our policies to solve modern problems for hard working families. My priorities are housing affordability, transportation safety and affordability, affordable childcare/afterschool care, and safe routes to schools to relieve working families. Families across Phoenix are being financially squeezed and feeling frustrated about our city’s attachment to old policies that are not working anymore. I have spent the last year developing a well-researched, detailed affordability plan for Phoenix, and I have experience bringing people together around common goal to make change – as a school board member, chair of the Phoenix Vision Zero Committee on Street Safety, and as a neighborhood association president.

Solving our homelessness crisis, making our transportation system safer, and making sure young parents can envision and afford futures in Phoenix is the vision that I lead with to bring people together.

The Phoenix City Council voted down the Light Rail CAPEX in January 2026 and chose rather to prioritize the proposed Indian School Road line. Do you support the continued expansion of light rail, and if so, will you work to bring the I-10 line to fruition in the future? If not, why?

I support the continued expansion and improvement of our light rail system in Phoenix. The cancellation of CapEx after years of development, $20 million in investment, and federal matching grants secured, after multiple rounds of voter approval, is not something I would have supported as a council member.

If Indian School remains the only option for expanding light rail to West Phoenix, I will support that route; however, I will make sure that it is done in an efficient and safe way, and a manner that does not destroy homes or businesses. Per the City of Phoenix’s own data, that portion of Indian School currently sees around 38,000 cars every weekday, which does create challenges to construct the extension in a manner that is safe for all road users and does not leave the Light Rail or car traffic being interrupted by traffic crashes.

Per Phoenix’ and Valley Metro data, our light rail investments have seen a 5-to-1 return in the form of induced capital investment and new construction. We want that construction to promote a safe and comfortable pedestrian environment, which will be a challenge along Indian School. In addition to considering the volume of car traffic, I believe that light rail routes should be chosen based on the underlying land use and what neighborhoods will support it.

To maximize the return on investment for transit, we need to maximize the number of destinations in the walking shed of each stop or station. Phoenix’ current land use laws are often quite restrictive, resulting in about 850 average buildings in the one-square-mile walking shed of each transit stop, or a total of around 33,000 buildings that are walkable from our light rail system. For a city of 1.6 million residents, this means the light rail will usually not be a practical or default means of travel for but a tiny fraction of all trips.

Whichever neighborhoods between Central and West Phoenix are agreeable to revise their zoning, allowing more density and businesses, should be the neighborhoods that receive the light rail as an amenity.

The West Phoenix Extension is currently planned to connect to existing light rail at either Central Avenue or 19th Avenue, in District 4: What do you say to residents in the area who are concerned about safety on/along the light rail?

To achieve our goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, providing more transportation options, and reducing car congestion, public transit must be fast, frequent, affordable, and safe. I want our streets and public transit to be safe enough for my wife and I to feel comfortable having our daughters walk and take the bus to school. I will work to make that dream a reality – focusing on bringing investment, shade, development, and design changes to intersections like 19th Avenue and Camelback to transform this area. Taking public transit is statistically much safer than driving, but getting to and waiting for the bus or light rail can feel uncomfortable or unsafe.

As someone who takes the Light Rail or bus almost every day, I have encountered unhoused neighbors going through heat or mental health crises. This is concerning, especially for parents like me. This is why I developed a very comprehensive and aggressive Housing plan as well as a Community Safety & Health plan that looks at the biggest ongoing risk factors in Phoenix and proposes root cause solutions.

What do you say to small business owners along Indian School Road who are concerned about light rail negatively impacting them/their business?

I agree with these business owners that multi-year disruption to access of their businesses is a huge concern. For a small business with modest profit margins, many would not be able to survive such a lengthy disruption. I have spoken with several business owners whose only reason for opposing the light rail is due to this threat of lowered access during a long construction period. I have proposed to the city to respond to these concerns by offering tangible relief in the form of zero-interest loans and new entitlements that together, fully offset any substantiated business losses attributable to construction.

In the case of Indian School, we have many years notice before the project would even break ground. The businesses should be able to track their sales and profits for the years in advance of the construction, then on a quarterly basis show any documented losses during construction. These businesses should then be eligible for zero-interest loans and new entitlements like relaxed zoning, parking flexibility, and others that would allow them to maximize productive use of their land and recuperate those losses. Those who wish to sell and relocate should receive priority support from the City planning department to that end. As a construction attorney, I will also ensure that any construction agreements prioritize shorter construction and disruption deadlines and incentives to complete construction quicker. I support the South Phoenix Light Rail extension, but the construction and disruptions took longer than it should have.

Some residents feel that the goals of the ReinventPHX Solano TOD and the ULIAz Tap – Camelback study have not been realized. What are your priorities for the revitalization of the 19th Avenue corridor?

I agree. As a neighborhood leader, ReinventPHX was an exciting plan to be a part of, but the goals have not been realized – especially for 19th Avenue.

ReinventPHX promised a more walkable, safe, and productive area, but the City has fallen short of making the hard decisions and investments to realize the plan. My priorities for the revitalization of the 19th Avenue corridor are to install pedestrian and street safety improvements, improved sidewalks and shading (both trees and shade structures), and improved trash and blight clean up along 19th Avenue, 15th Avenue, 23rd Avenue, Camelback, Missouri, and other roads in the area that have seen high numbers of pedestrian injuries and deaths. Building better and safer streets will bring foot traffic that will allow us to attract good commercial businesses to the corridor, which will further improve walkability.

I will also redevelop the empty (or near empty) lots owned by the City on 19th Avenue and Camelback, 19th Avenue and the Grand Canal, and other empty lots in the area to build housing and attract high value commercial businesses to the corridor.