Phoenix-based specialty coffee roaster Press Coffee will celebrate the grand opening of its new Camelback Corridor location Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7-8, with complimentary treats, giveaways and fall-themed activations throughout the weekend. The 2,029-square-foot café at 3133 E. Camelback Road is the company’s 23rd location and will offer 38 indoor seats and 48 outdoor seats, making it one of company’s largest location expansions this year.

During the grand opening, the location will host a food truck and on-site DJ both days and celebrate the season with the launch of its Pumpkin Spice coffees. The first 20 guests each day will receive a $5 gift card, with additional coffee and treat giveaways planned throughout the celebration.

Visit www.presscoffee.com for more information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.