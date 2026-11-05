The Shemer Art Center, 5005 E. Camelback Road, will host the 2026 Shemer Arizona Arts Festival Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily.

The two-day festival will once again feature works of art created in a variety of mediums by over 40 Arizona artists. Each day, this event will also feature art demonstrations, Arizona authors, an interactive $5 Art Zone, live music, food and beverage vendors and a silent auction. Additional activities planned include the fourth year of the Shemer’s signature Sidewalk Chalk Festival.

Initially established in 1988 as Sunday @ Shemer, this long-time event is unique in that it showcases only Arizona artists. Each year it serves as one of four fundraising events held to support the programming and exhibitions held at the nonprofit Shemer Art Center. In addition to welcoming new visitors, this event demonstrates the Shemer’s mission and dedication to showcasing and supporting Arizona artists, which it has been doing since 1984.

Visit https://shemerartcenter.org for additional information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.