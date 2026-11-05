Head to Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 N. Central Ave., Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the annual Local Author Fair.

During the event, residents will discover the incredible writers who live and work in their town. Meet more than 100 local authors across fiction, nonfiction, poetry, memoir, children’s books and more. Attendees can meet authors, browse books across genres, get signed copies directly from the authors and connect with the people behind the stories

Whether a lifelong reader, aspiring writer or those who just love a good story, the event invites residents to celebrate Phoenix’s local literary talent. Learn more at www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.