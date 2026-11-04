The Camelback Studio Tour and Art Sale is a self-guided art sale and shopping experience with 15 stops throughout familiar Phoenix and Scottsdale neighborhoods. The 19th annual event takes place Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8.

The event features many returning studio stops and local artists with global talent, in addition to new participants – 41 artists in total. The experience highlights a wide range of one-of-a-kind art, ideal for collectors and gift-givers alike.

“Each year we as artists strive to create an improved experience for our art community,” said Lynn Gustafson, owner of the Camelback Studio Tour and Art Sale and member of the South Scottsdale Art Alliance. “So even if you have been to all of our previous events, we encourage you to return to find something new you love, meet a new artist or connect with our local art community in a valuable and memorable way.”

The two-day event began as a small walkable and bikeable tour that has grown to attract thousands of art collectors, lovers and shoppers. Throughout the event, attendees can walk or drive to any of the stops at any time during each day’s timeframe. They will be invited to stroll through local artists’ home studios as well as meet and mingle with multiple artists who live and work in the area.

The art represented at the event is constantly evolving and ever wide-ranging, including a variety of mediums and handmade works. Guests can expect to view and purchase fine art pieces such as wearable art, jewelry, handcrafted gifts, painting, glass art, sculptures and more.

Studios can be visited in any order over the course of the event, so attendees can begin at any point, visit just their favorites or make their way through all 15 stops at their leisure. The event is open to the public and free to attend.

Find hours and printable guide maps online at www.camelbackstudiotour.com.

Feature photo: Detail of artwork by K. Harris

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.