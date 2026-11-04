North Mountain Visitor Center, 12950 N. 7th St., will play host to the second annual Festival in the Mountains Nov. 6-8. The festival is a community event and a fundraiser for the Save Our Mountains Foundation (SOMF), whose mission is to acquire and preserve land to assist in the expansion of the Phoenix Mountains Preserve.

SOMF supports the Mountains Preserve with education, conservation and research and maintain operations at the North Mountain Visitor Center in collaboration with the city of Phoenix.

For more information, visit https://northmountainvisitorcenter.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.