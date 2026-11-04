One hundred years of friendship, leadership and service will be celebrated on Nov. 6 as the Phoenix Alumnae Club of Pi Beta Phi, one of Arizona’s longstanding women’s organizations, marks its centennial anniversary.

Chartered in 1926, the Phoenix Alumnae Club has spent a century bringing together women of all generations and backgrounds while supporting literacy initiatives, educational opportunities and charitable efforts throughout the Valley.

“Reaching 100 years is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the enduring bonds of sisterhood and service that have defined our club for generations,” said Wendy Brooks, president of the Phoenix Alumnae Club of Pi Beta Phi. “We are proud of our history and excited to continue serving our community for years to come.”

Literacy has long been at the heart of the Phoenix Alumnae Club’s community impact. Through partnerships with local public schools and charitable organizations, including Kids Need to Read, club members regularly donate books and participate in programs that encourage literacy and foster a lifelong love of reading. The club also supports education through scholarship fundraising.

Learn more at www.phoenixpibetaphi.org. For celebration tickets or additional information, email president@phoenixpibetaphi.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.