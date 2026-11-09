Church of the Beatitudes, 555 W. Glendale Ave., will host three Jazz Coffeehouse concerts featuring talented local musicians, beginning with Ted Goddard’s 10-piece big band, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. The band will perform music arranged by the late Price Shell.

The Jan. 17, 6 p.m., event features the Todd Johnson Quartet with Dom Moio, followed by the Beth Lederman Quartet on March 21, 6 p.m. Donations are accepted in lieu of admission, with proceeds used to pay the musicians and support future concerts.

Learn more at https://beatitudeschurch.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.