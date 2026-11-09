Paradise Valley United Methodist Church (PVUMC), 4455 E. Lincoln Dr., invites residents to get a jump start on their holiday shopping while supporting local artisans and community missions. The church will host its Fifth Annual Christmas Bazaar and Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Browse a variety of handmade crafts, gifts, holiday items and more from more than 40 local vendors and artisans. A portion of the proceeds will support missions and local nonprofits – more than $80,000 has been raised to support local charities over the last four years – making this a great way to shop local and give back this holiday season.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Learn more at www.pvumc.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.