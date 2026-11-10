With November comes holiday gatherings with friends and families; however, busy lives don’t come to a halt just because the calendar calls for celebrations. For those who have a crowd coming and are looking for a helping hand with meal prep, these three Valley staples have you covered with Thanksgiving to-go packages and dine-in specials.

Sierra Bonita Catering, 8522 N. 7th St., is offering complete take-and-reheat Thanksgiving meals, desserts and sides, portioned to serve up to four. The dinner is $165 and features oven roasted, off the bone turkey with pan gravy, Boursin mashed potatoes, garlic and herb stuffing, wild mushroom green bean casserole with crispy tobacco onions and citrus-cranberry relish. For dessert, enjoy pumpkin croissant bread pudding with a maple cream cheese sauce and candied pecans for $32. Side dishes only are also available for $100.

Orders must be placed by Nov. 18, and they will be ready for pick up on Nov. 25 between 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. Go to www.sierrabonitacateringcompany.com to place an order.

Miracle Mile Deli, 4433 N. 16th St., is offering a full lineup of Thanksgiving favorites for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The Thanksgiving Family Feast, $245, serves six to eight. It includes three pounds of oven-roasted white-meat turkey breast, two quarts of homemade mashed potatoes, one quart of homemade gravy, one quart of homemade stuffing, one pint of cranberry sauce, one quart of baked macaroni and cheese, six Kaiser rolls and one whole pie. The Oven-Roasted Turkey Dinner, $25, includes a choice of white or dark meat served with homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce and Noble Rye bread. Sides and extras are available as add-ons, as are whole pies, including pumpkin, pecan, lemon meringue, Boston cream, coconut meringue, apple and cherry.

Orders must be placed by Saturday, Nov. 21. They will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Visit www.miraclemiledeli.com or call 602-776-0992.

Finally, Chompie’s will offer both to-go packages and dine-in specials, including individual Thanksgiving feast at any of the four Valley locations, beginning at 10 a.m. until close on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26. Near North Central, head to 3212 E. Cactus Road.

The individual Thanksgiving meal is $32.99++ per person, dine-in or to-go, and includes sliced Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, stuffing, gravy, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, savory mashed sweet potatoes, green beans, fresh baked dinner rolls and a slice of apple or pumpkin pie.

The Thanksgiving To-Go packages are available for preorder while supplies last and include the Traditional Meal (serves 12 to 15 guests for $319.99++) or the Basic Dinner (serves 12 to 15 guests for $269.99++). Both meals include a whole oven roasted turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry relish, dinner rolls and two 9” pies – one pumpkin and one apple. The Traditional package levels up with mashed potatoes, savory mashed sweet potatoes and green beans.

Pick up arrangements can be made with order confirmation for to-go packages. Visit www.chompies.com/thanksgiving-menus to place an order.

Author Kathryn M. Miller Kathryn M. Miller, a fourth-generation Phoenix resident, is the editor at NORTH CENTRAL NEWS.