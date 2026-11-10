On Nov. 14, beginning at 9 a.m., students in fourth to eighth grade are invited to explore the universe with Arizona Science Center’s Girls in STEM Astro Adventures.

Prepare for a full day of imagination, innovation and interstellar discover in this hands-on out-of-this-world experience. Participants will “lift off” into the world of planets, stars, rockets and more to discover the mysteries of the cosmos.

Launched in 2013, Girls in STEM is a series of educational programs throughout the year that encourages interest in science and engineering among students in grades 4-8. The goal is to empower the next generation of STEM professionals.

Arizona Science Center is located at 600 E. Washington St. in downtown Phoenix. For more information, visit www.azscience.org or call 602-716-2000.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.