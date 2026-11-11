Xavier College Preparatory

Annual breakfast raises funds, inspires students

More than 850 guests gathered on the Xavier College Preparatory campus on Sept. 10 for the school’s 19th annual X Breakfast, raising $321,000 to support scholarships for Xavier students.

The one-hour breakfast featured two distinguished Xavier alumnae: Amy Melczer Montagne, Class of 1989 and president of Nike, and Abby Hornacek, Class of 2012 and a host of the television show, “Park’d” on Fox News. Both women shared stories about their Xavier experiences, professional journeys and the lessons that have shaped their lives and careers.

Following the breakfast, Hornacek and Montagne addressed Xavier’s entire student body at a special assembly. Students also had the opportunity to engage directly with the alumnae during a question-and-answer session, asking about their careers, challenges, leadership experiences, and advice for young women preparing for their own futures.

“The X Breakfast is about opening doors for talented young women while also showing our students what is possible,” said Sister Joan Fitzgerald, BVM, president of Xavier College Preparatory. “We are deeply grateful to our speakers, sponsors, donors, and guests for investing in our students and in the transformative power of a Xavier education.”

All proceeds from the X Breakfast benefit student scholarships. Approximately 45 percent of Xavier students receive some form of scholarship or financial assistance. The funds raised will help ensure that qualified young women have the opportunity to attend Xavier regardless of their families’ financial circumstances.

Now in its 19th year, the X Breakfast has become one of Xavier’s signature annual events, bringing together alumnae, parents, community leaders, corporate partners and friends of the school in support of Xavier students and the school’s mission.

Go to www.xcp.org to learn more.

Brophy College Preparatory

Seniors recognized for academic promise

In October, Brophy College Preparatory congratulated the 17 seniors who have been named National Merit Commended Students. Commended students are recognized for their academic promise demonstrated by their outstanding performance on the PSAT/NMSQT last year.

National Merit Commended students are Wyatt Glass, John Goodwin, Ian Gross, Cole Hancock, Connor Hernacki, August Kalina, Ben Kar, Keegan Lawson, Brandon Moussa, Sam Nielsen, Chase Raboin, Charlie Rawlinson, Gavin Reddy, Aaditya Shah, Leo Troester, Ford Vockell and Roman Walker.

Students celebrate Jesuit identity

Jesuit Heritage Week brought the Brophy community together Oct. 5-8 to celebrate the traditions and values at the heart of the school.

From gathering for the Jesuit Heritage Mass to sharing reflections through the Manresa Moments art installation, enjoying a special set from DJ DelToro and exploring Jesuit education and spirituality during Community Period, the week offered plenty of opportunities to connect with the students’ Jesuit identity, the school said.

The Ignatian Cannonball Contest brought a splash of fun to close out the week, with plenty of other activities and moments of reflection happening across campus along the way.

Learn more about Brophy College Preparatory at www.brophyprep.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.