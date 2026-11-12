The free, family-friendly celebration of the arts returns to downtown Phoenix as the Herberger Theater Center presents its 17th Annual Festival of the Arts on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Downtown will come alive with music, movement, creativity and community as neighbors, families and art lovers of all ages to come gather at the Herberger Theater Center, located at 222 E. Monroe St., for a full day of artistic celebration.

The festival brings the community together to experience the remarkable talent thriving across the Valley while celebrating the many artistic traditions, creative voices and forms of expression that enrich Phoenix. Guests can enjoy a vibrant lineup of 27 local arts organizations and performers, presented across multiple stages and showcasing a broad spectrum of artistic styles, disciplines, and excellence.

Audiences at the outdoor Pavilion Stage will be treated to captivating performances spanning classical ballet, high-energy rhythm, global dance traditions and theatrical storytelling. The Monroe Stage will offer an exciting mix of musical performances and additional live acts throughout the day. And families will love exploring the dedicated Kids Zone, featuring circus arts, aerial experiences, an enchanting bubble activation and interactive hands-on arts activities led by Valley arts and children’s organizations.

In addition to continuous entertainment, visitors can shop among 30 artisan and vendor market booths featuring local makers and creative entrepreneurs, enjoy live art demonstrations, sample delicious offerings in the food court, or relax in the beer and wine garden with a Paint & Sip experience.

Admission is free, and everyone is invited to attend. Visit www.herbergertheater.org for additional information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.