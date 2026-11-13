The holiday season often intensifies the emotional and physical demands on families caring for someone with memory loss or mourning the loss of a loved one, says Hospice of the Valley. To help families find comfort and support during this time, the organization is hosting two free community workshops in November at its Dementia Care and Education Campus, 3811 N. 44th St.

During “A Dementia-Friendly Approach to Holiday Planning,” Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., participants will discover practical ways to adapt traditions, reduce holiday chaos and create meaningful, stress-free moments for loved ones. The campus offers free activities for people living with dementia so caregivers may attend the presentation with peace of mind.

“Coping with Grief During the Holidays” will be presented on Friday, Nov. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. The holidays are often difficult for grieving families. This presentation will remind participants to be gentle with themselves and develop strategies for moving through a challenging season.

To RSVP for either event, email events@dementiacampus.org or call 602-767-8300. For additional information, visit www.hov.org or email info@hov.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.