In October, the Arizona Biltmore and Wrigley Mansion announced a new chapter in their shared story, with the Wrigley Mansion joining the Arizona Biltmore under ownership by Henderson Park in a joint venture with Western & Southern Financial Group, and funds managed by Hamilton Lane, South Street Partners and Pyramid Global Hospitality. Pyramid will oversee operations at both properties.

Since the Arizona Biltmore opened in 1929, the 39-acre resort has continued to redefine Arizona luxury while preserving the architectural character, lush grounds and old Hollywood glamour that have made it an enduring icon. Now, nearly a century after William Wrigley Jr. helped establish the Arizona Biltmore as one of the nation’s most celebrated resort destinations and in 1931 commissioned Wrigley Mansion as an anniversary gift for his wife, the two neighboring landmarks are united by a shared vision for exceptional hospitality, dining and experiences, the company said.

The Wrigley Mansion’s acclaimed culinary program, anchored by Christopher’s – recently recognized in Michelin’s inaugural Southwest Guide as one of 12 recommended restaurants in Arizona – adds a compelling new dimension to the Arizona Biltmore experience, further establishing the destination as one of the region’s most exciting culinary addresses.

Alongside Christopher’s, Geordie’s Restaurant & Lounge pairs the Mansion’s historic grandeur with modern seasonal cuisine, sweeping Valley views and an acclaimed wine program. Jamie’s Wine Bar, tucked into the Mansion’s original library, offers an intimate fireside setting with a rotating selection of wines by the glass and shareable small plates.

“Wrigley Mansion and Arizona Biltmore share a remarkable history, but what excites us most is the opportunity to create a new chapter for both – one that honors what makes each property special while introducing new experiences for guests today,” said Michael Hoffmann, vice president and managing director of Arizona Biltmore.

To learn more, visit www.arizonabiltmore.com and www.wrigleymansion.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.