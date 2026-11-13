The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is advising Phoenix area drivers to plan for the following weekend closure and nightly lane restrictions for work on the State Route 51 pavement rehabilitation project between Interstate 10 (Papago Freeway) and Shea Boulevard:

Southbound SR 51 will be CLOSED between Northern and Highland avenues (south of Camelback Road) from 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, to 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16. The following ramps also will be closed: The southbound SR 51 on-ramps at 32nd and 26th streets to Bethany Home Road closed. DETOUR : Drivers may consider taking westbound Northern Avenue to southbound 16th Street before using eastbound Highland Avenue or Indian School Road to access SR 51 south of the closure. Expect heavy traffic and delays. Consider using southbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route.

(south of Camelback Road) from 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, to 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16. The following ramps also will be closed:

Overnight SR 51 Lane Restrictions

ONGOING : The following lane restrictions and ramp closure will continue to be in place nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday morning, Nov. 13: Northbound SR 51 will be narrowed to one lane between Northern Avenue and Shea Boulevard. The northbound SR 51 on-ramp at Shea Boulevard will be closed.

: The following lane restrictions and ramp closure will continue to be in place nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday morning, Nov. 13: NEW : Northbound SR 51 will be narrowed to one lane between Northern Avenue and Shea Boulevard nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Monday, Nov. 16, and ending Wednesday morning, Nov. 18.

: Northbound SR 51 will be narrowed to one lane between Northern Avenue and Shea Boulevard nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Monday, Nov. 16, and ending Wednesday morning, Nov. 18. NEW: Southbound SR 51 will be narrowed to one lane between Glendale Avenue and Indian School Road nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Monday, Nov. 16, and ending Friday morning, Nov. 20.

McDowell Road Restrictions

McDowell Road is scheduled to be narrowed to two lanes in each direction at the SR 51 overpass nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., starting Monday Nov. 16, and ending Friday morning, Nov. 20, and again continuously from 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, to 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23.

NOTE: Right turns at the intersection will remain open, but all left turns (both onto and off of SR 51) will be prohibited due to the inside lane closures on McDowell Road. Drivers needing to make these left turns should use alternate routes, such as Thomas Road.

The SR 51 pavement project has been expanded to include crossroad pavement improvements on McDowell, Thomas and Indian School roads at SR 51. This work will require crossroad lane restrictions and periodic freeway ramp closures through spring 2027. Adding this work to the ongoing project allows the department to maximize construction efficiency and deliver broader safety and pavement improvements throughout the corridor, ADOT said.

Motorists should also expect ongoing nightly lane restrictions on SR 51 for striping work.

The current, uneven pavement conditions on SR 51 bridge decks are temporary and do NOT represent the finished freeway surface. Crews are making interim repairs to improve and maintain driving conditions until permanent improvements can be made. Due to seasonal temperature constraints, final resurfacing of the bridge decks will be completed in early 2027, which will require weekend closures beginning in January.

For more information about the SR 51, I-10 to Shea Boulevard Pavement Rehabilitation Project, visit azdot.gov/SR51-I-10-Shea-Pavement-Rehab.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.