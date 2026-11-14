In late fall, Hilton Phoenix Resort at The Peak, 7677 N. 16th St., will debut Emberance, a new restaurant inspired by the flavors, landscapes and culinary traditions of the Sonoran Desert. The 7,366-square-foot standalone restaurant will bring a “refined yet approachable dining experience to Phoenix, celebrating Arizona growers and producers,” according to Pivotal Group, which acquired the resort in 2024.

Designed as a destination for both Phoenix locals and resort guests, the restaurant will center its culinary identity around live-fire cooking. A signature robata grill will serve as a focal point within the kitchen, using smoke, char and flame to bring depth and character to the menu. Fire will not simply be used as a cooking technique at the new property, but as a defining element of the restaurant’s food, atmosphere and experience, the team said. A curated craft cocktail and wine program will complement the menu.

“Emberance represents the next chapter in the reimagining of Hilton Phoenix Resort at The Peak while carrying forward the hotel’s legacy,” said Julia Najafi, vice president and principal of Pivotal Group. “We’ve created an intimate, relaxed dining room made for memorable experiences, where the food and hospitality capture the spirit of the Southwest.”

The kitchen will be led by Chef Mireya Ryan, who brings 13 years of luxury hospitality and fine-dining experience. Ryan has held culinary leadership positions in both Phoenix and San Diego, overseeing complex, multi-outlet resort operations. Most recently, she served as Executive Sous Chef at T. Cook’s at Royal Palms Resort and Spa, where she helped lead the acclaimed restaurant’s culinary operations.

The restaurant will feature a 22-seat center bar designed for socializing, along with an open layout. Two scenic terraces will offer outdoor seating around fire pits, where guests can enjoy cocktails and bites with views of nearby Piestewa Peak and the resort pool. It will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and also feature an intimate private dining space for dinners, special events and celebrations.

Visit www.hiltonphoenixresortatthepeak.com for more information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.