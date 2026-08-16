The nonprofit Paws for Youth is encouraging families to include pets in at home learning routines after seeing firsthand how therapy dogs can help children become more confident readers through the organization’s Animals, Books & Children (ABC) program.

Throughout the school year, trained therapy dog teams from Paws for Youth visit schools across Arizona, giving children an opportunity to read aloud to a nonjudgmental animal companion. The program is designed to build confidence, improve motivation and help children develop a lifelong love of books.

The organization said that teachers participating in the program regularly report improvements in students’ willingness to read aloud and engage with books. Some children who are initially reluctant readers become enthusiastic participants after spending time with a therapy dog.

Families can recreate many of the same benefits at home. Paws for Youth recommends creating a comfortable space where children can read aloud to a family pet. The audience doesn’t have to be a dog. Cats, rabbits, birds, reptiles, fish and even favorite stuffed animals can provide a supportive audience for young readers.

For more information, visit www.pawsforyouth.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.