Residents looking for springtime fun are invited to stop by Uptown Plaza every Saturday in March for a variety of outdoor activities hosted in the courtyard.

Spring Into Uptown Plaza features a flower arranging class led by AJ’s Fine Foods, March 4 at 10 a.m., acoustic live music by Serena Nicolle Music, March 11 from 5–7 p.m., arts and crafts for kids, March 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and yoga in the courtyard led by Sweatshop on Central followed by lemonade and dessert provided by Flower Child, March 25 at 10:30 a.m.

Uptown Plaza is located on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Camelback Road, in the heart of Phoenix’s historic North Central neighborhood.

The Plaza has more than 20 retailers. For more information and to reserve a spot for the flower arranging class and yoga in the courtyard, visit www.uptownplazaphx.com/events.