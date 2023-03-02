Hello, North Central Neighbors!

Spring is historically a time of new beginnings, and that is true here in the Valley where spring has most definitely sprung. With renewal in mind, our cover stories focus on the revitalization efforts taking place at the former Metrocenter Mall and the efforts to bring new skate parks and plazas to Valley parks.

Both of our cover stories have a strong community building element, as does our top story in Community, where we highlight the Sunnyslope Historical Society and Museum. The volunteer team at the Museum maintains the fascinating history of the Sunnyslope and invites residents in for a tour.

In Food for Thought, Marjorie Rice chats with the owners of Cartel Roasting Co., Jason and Amy Silberschlag, learns about the local company’s history, and enjoys what she says is the best croissant that she has enjoyed outside of France.

This month’s issue is chock full of things to do in the Valley, including visiting Fiddler’s Dream, which is celebrating its 36th anniversary this year and in February finally reopened after a nearly three-year closure. And, as always, we bring you other community business, dining and school news from around our North Central area.

We encourage you to get out and enjoy spring in the Valley, as well as new ways to engage with your community this month and beyond. In the meantime, we hope that you enjoy our March issue!

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net