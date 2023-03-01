Glendale Union High School District

Governing board honors ‘Achievement’ recipients

Glendale Union High School District’s (GUHSD) Achievement Above All events highlight the excellence within the district and schools. Most recently, the GUHSD governing board honored Thunderbird High School’s 2021–22 teacher, student, student group, support staff member and volunteer of the year during a meeting.

The recipients included teacher Christina Irvine, senior student Houston Hull, Varsity Football, support staff Luisa Coss and volunteer Kim George. In honor of their achievement, each recipient received an award or certificate for their dedication to the school and community.

NJROTC is ‘Outstanding’

Thunderbird High School’s NJROTC cadets participated in the Annual Military Inspection. The cadets were inspected by Captain Scott McMahon, the senior Naval Science instructor from Cortez High School.

Each platoon was inspected, including uniform, military bearing, memorized inspection knowledge, in-place drill and regulation drill. The platoons were in direct competition in these events, and the result was totaled for the coveted title of Honor Platoon. The NJROTC cadets received a grade of “Outstanding.”

Art students receive scholarships

Two Washington High School art students were featured in the Shemer Art Center’s “New Horizons” exhibition, a prestigious show in which to be included.

Student Gina Ramirez received a scholarship for her photograph, “Cielo de Esperanza,” and student Aysha Brown received a scholarship for her color pencil drawing, “Pulling on My Strings.”

Senior is candidate for Scholars program

Sunnyslope High School senior Marcus Giorza was named as a candidate for the United States Presidential Scholars Program.

To earn candidacy, a student must have an outstanding performance on the ACT Assessment or The College Board SAT. Giorza earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT.

Madison School District

Registration open for Spanish Immersion camp

The Madison School District’s Spanish Immersion Summer Camp, to be held June 5–22, will give students entering grades 1-4 the opportunity to build their Spanish language skills through full language immersion. Students will also learn about culture, music, food and traditions. They will complete weekly challenges using communication skills in Spanish, hands-on activities and more.

Registration opened Feb. 13. The camp will be held at Madison Heights Elementary. For more information, visit www.madisonaz.org/spanish-summer-camp.

Students learn from symphony

Madison No. 1 Middle School students recently had the opportunity to attend a master class at the Madison Center for the Arts with members of The Phoenix Symphony. Students were able to watch the symphony’s rehearsal and have a question-and-answer session with the musicians. Madison No. 1 Middle School is home to the district’s Visual & Performing Arts signature program at the middle school level.

Madison students have opportunities to attend master class sessions with a variety of artists and performers at the Madison Center for the Arts. These sessions provide students with opportunities to learn from industry professionals in theater, dance, music, art and more. The master classes are designed to teach students skills to continue developing their craft, see real world applications and support the important role of the arts in education.

Learn more about the district at www.madisonaz.org.

Heights students learn to sew

Madison Heights Elementary School Art teacher Kathrine O’Connor was recently awarded with a classroom grant from the Madison Education Foundation to support the “Sew a Zenski” project. “Sew a Zenski” taught every fourth-grade art student at Heights how to sew, an important skill that can be used for arts, crafts and practical uses.

The Madison Education Foundation awards teacher grants to Madison teachers to help enhance and expand arts opportunities in the classroom.

Mobile Market to visit Camelview

The Farm Express Mobile Market Bus, which sells fresh, affordable fruits and vegetables, will be at Madison Camelview Elementary (2002 E Campbell Ave.) March 13 and 27 from 2:45–3:45 p.m. The market is open to Madison families as well as to the public. Accepted payment is cash, credit/debit and SNAP

Visit www.activatefoodaz.org/farmexpress for more info.

Osborn School District

New dual language program offered

Starting in the fall of 2023–24, the Osborn School District will open a new dual language program as a part of its current and existing Montessori program at Montecito Community School, located in central Phoenix. Interested families will now have the choice of supporting their child in a monolingual English Montessori Learning program or a Dual Language English/Spanish program. Both language programs will help support the child as he develops and fosters independent learning and life skills in the style of Maria Montessori from preschool age 3 to sixth grade.

The district says that the school campus has been going through remodeling and upgrades to the playgrounds, library and outdoor learning environment in an effort to provide its students with a quality learning experience through grants and partnerships with varied parties in the state of Arizona.

Interested families should call Preschool Coordinator and Montessori Guide Jill Singh at 602-707-2500 or email at jsingh@osbornsd.org for further information or to schedule a tour. Interested teachers and assistants are also encouraged to apply for employment to be a part of the program by contacting Singh. Additional information can be found on the Osborn School District website: www.osbornnet.org.

Phoenix Union High School District

Camelback celebrates new field house

Camelback High School had a huge day in early February that included a ribbon cutting for a new field house and a visit from former NFL player Tony Gonzales.

The field house was made possible by a partnership of multiple companies including EA Sports/Madden, Xbox, Microsoft, the Arizona Cardinals, Nike and Support My Club. The school also received a donation from Dick’s Sporting Goods to further support Camelback’s athletic programs.

Washington Elementary School District

Governing board honors art students

During a recent meeting, the WESD governing board recognized a second group of students whose artwork was displayed in the boardroom this school year, from November 2022 to January 2023. The district extended its congratulations to student artists from Desert View Elementary School, Maryland School, Mountain View School, Richard E. Miller Elementary School and Sunnyslope School.

The board also awarded special certificates to the students to celebrate this achievement. The district said, “The WESD family is proud of our students for displaying their skills in the arts!”

Baxter visits students to promote STEM

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Honeywell recently visited Washington Elementary School District (WESD) students to promote STEM education.

Baxter the Bobcat from the Arizona Diamondbacks surprised first through third grade students at Orangewood School, Ocotillo Elementary School and Maryland School to gift them STEM-related books.

WESD sees growth on social media

Due to the support from students, staff and community, WESD has reached more than 12,000 followers on Facebook and its online community continues to grow.

Residents are encouraged to share the district’s content and great news with family and friends to help reach 15,000 followers on Facebook. Families also can follow on Instagram and Twitter pages (@WESDschools) to keep up with latest updates or visit www.wesdschools.org.