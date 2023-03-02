Pup owners who want to enhance their dog’s sense of smell and have fun are invited to join the Arizona Animal Welfare League for “Nosework,” a class that will emphasize putting a dog’s nose to work in a productive way to search out rewards. This 1-hour class will tap into the pup’s gift of their nose by teaching them to utilize their brain and desire to sniff to find rewards while leaving other smells alone.

Classes will be held both indoors and outdoors, Sundays in March from 11 a.m. to noon. Participants must provide proof of current on vaccinations, and dogs must be at least six months old. The registration fee is $135.

For additional class information or to register, visit https://aawl.org/training/nosework.