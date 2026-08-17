Registration for the two remaining SRP Free Shade Tree Program virtual workshops is now open. Workshops are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m., and Saturday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m.

The program, which is offered in partnership with Trees Matter, gives current SRP customers two free shade trees after they complete a free online class that teaches them how to maximize the benefits of their trees.

When planted in strategic areas, shade trees can help reduce energy costs by up to 25 percent, improve air quality, increase property value and support local wildlife. All trees offered through the program are desert-adapted species. Participants will learn about the benefits of each species and how to care for them during the online workshop.

Customers will be notified of the tree pickup date after completing the webinar. In 2026, SRP distributed nearly 6,000 free trees to customers. Since the initiative began in 2012, 33,000 customers have planted trees through the SRP Shade Tree Program.

For more information and to register, visit www.srp.net/shadetrees.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.