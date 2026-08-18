Vandelay Companies is expanding its portfolio by bringing its East Coast-inspired concept, Hudson House, to Greater Phoenix with two new locations slated to open in 2027. The two forthcoming Hudson House locations will anchor new developments in the Valley, the first of which will open within PV, the $2 billion mixed-use development by RED Development at Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard, and the second will open in Heritage Park, a mixed-use development located in downtown Gilbert’s historic Heritage District.

The company says that the expansion “deepens Vandelay’s commitment to the Arizona market, joining the highly anticipated Scottsdale debut of its sultry, celebrity-favorite concept, Drake’s Hollywood, which remains on track for a fall 2026 opening.”

Hudson House is an eatery inspired by the West Village in New York City, with a nostalgic design and a menu heavily influenced by the East Coast sensibilities. Known for a spacious sit-down raw bar and a large wraparound bar, diners can look forward to East Coast oysters, plates such as fish tacos and chicken parmesan, and a house cheeseburger, prepared with thin-seared patties and a special house sauce.

At the center of the bar program is Vandelay’s “World’s Coldest Martini.” The cocktail is available in multiple iterations, including the savory Bleu & Gold, which is topped with housemade blue cheese-stuffed olives. For those preferring a sweeter profile, the stone fruit martini mixes peach vodka and white cranberry juice.

Visit www.hudsonhouse.com for updates and opening announcements.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.