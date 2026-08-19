Art Heals Arizona announced that the organization was awarded a $150,000 grant from Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust. The grant is designated for building fundraising capacity through increasing effectiveness, donor retention and long-term sustainability for funding vital services that help transform children’s trauma to resilience through the arts.

The grant will help support the development team in the areas of marketing, volunteer engagement, and annual giving. This team will focus efforts on creating and implementing strategies that will build and maintain strong relationships between prospective donors and Art Heals Arizona.

Art Heals Arizona (formerly Free Arts of Arizona) was founded in 1993 and has worked to transform children’s trauma to resilience through the arts. For more information, visit www.arthealsaz.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.