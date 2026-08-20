Burlington Stores, Inc., announced that it will open another new store, this time at Camelback Colonnade, 1919 E. Camelback Road. This will be the 32nd store to open in the state, adding to the off-price retailer’s rapidly growing national footprint. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 21, the store will open to the public. The first 100 customers, aged 18 and up, on Aug. 21 and 22 can enjoy a $10 Bonus Card to be used toward their purchase.

Originally known primarily as a destination for coats and outerwear, today, Burlington says that it offers customers up to 60 percent discounts off other retailers on top-quality branded merchandise for the entire family and home, including apparel, beauty and décor.

The new locations feature Burlington’s reimagined store design, which reflects the company’s broader strategy to modernize stores. In 2026, Burlington plans to open 110 net new stores across the country, all featuring this refreshed format. Shoppers can anticipate wider, more organized aisles and bold signage to allow for easier store navigation. Over half of the brand’s existing locations have already converted to the new layout, with the balance of the stores expected to transition by the end of 2026, the company said.

Store hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information about the company, visit www.burlington.com.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated from the print version to reflect the opening date.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.