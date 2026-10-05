The North Central-based gym Impact Gymnastics is expanding into the West Valley. The company is taking over the Flames Gymnastics location at 8154 W. Bell Road, Suite A-2 in Glendale, rebranding it Impact Gymnastics – Arrowhead. Flames Gymnastics owner MeJa Lee is handing off the Bell Road location to focus her attention on her remaining Flames Gymnastics locations. She said she is glad to see the Arrowhead community land with a gym she trusts.

Impact Gymnastics is owned by Samantha and Ozzie Baltierrez, who built the brand’s Phoenix flagship, at 7812 N. 12th St., into a program serving more than 1,000 students ages 6 months to 18 years.

A soft opening the week introduced a limited class schedule, and will be followed by a full Monday-through-Saturday schedule starting the week of Oct. 5. A grand opening celebration is planned for Oct. 16, with more details to come.

The new location will offer recreational, Kinder and tumbling classes, along with Ninja Zone, camps and open gym. Cheer classes and Friday night open gyms will remain exclusive to the Phoenix location. Gabby Anderson, general manager of Impact Gymnastics, will oversee both the Phoenix and Arrowhead locations.

The expansion also brings up to 20 new jobs to the West Valley, including recreational, Kinder and tumbling coach positions. Learn more at www.impactgymaz.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.