Eligible SRP customers experiencing financial hardship may qualify for up to $800 in utility bill assistance through an SRP-funded program administered by Wildfire. With $5 million available, assistance is offered on a first-come, first-served basis through a network of community nonprofit organizations serving SRP customers.

Income-eligible customers experiencing a job loss, medical emergency, unexpected expense, or other financial hardship may qualify for assistance.

“No Arizonan should have to choose between cooling their home and paying for food, rent or other basic needs,” said Kelly McGowan, Wildfire executive director. “Through this partnership with SRP, households facing an unexpected financial setback can receive meaningful relief when they need it most. By working with trusted community agencies, we can ensure these resources reach families across the Valley and help them stay safe and cool this summer.”

More than 100 nonprofit organizations throughout the Valley will help customers apply for assistance and distribute funding to eligible households. To find a list of nonprofit organizations offering financial assistance this year, customers can visit www.srp.net/gethelp or call 602-236-8888 or 602-236-1111 for Spanish.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.