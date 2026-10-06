When the Arizona Taco Festival returns this month, the event will debut an all-new Main Stage experience at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Taking place Oct. 17-18, the new experience will bring celebrity chefs, live music, cooking and cocktail demonstrations and live culinary competition together as the centerpiece of the two-day festival.

Among the first names announced is James Beard Award-winning Chef Aarón Sánchez, who will join the festival on Sunday, Oct. 18, as a guest judge for the festival’s taco competition. Known for his distinctive approach to contemporary Mexican cuisine and his work across television, restaurants and culinary education, Sánchez brings a nationally recognized perspective to one of the festival’s signature competitions.

The Main Stage will serve as the festival’s hub for live culinary entertainment, and chef Beau MacMillan will return to host the second annual Arizona Taco Fest Bar Brawl, bringing together top local mixologists for a spirited competition showcasing creativity behind the bar.

At the heart of Arizona Taco Fest are, of course, the tacos. Inventive creations from chefs, restaurants, and hand-picked street food vendors will keep the taco bar raised high, with offerings ranging from smoked tomahawk ribeye tacos and Asian-inspired creations to decadent dessert tacos. New for 2026, live taco judging will elevate the competition and the People’s Choice awards encourage attendee participation.

Beyond the culinary and beverage experiences, the event continues to expand into a multi-sensory festival environment with live art activations by XICO, a local Latino and Indigenous community arts organization; live cooking and cocktail demonstrations; curated vendor mercados; and family-friendly programming including carnival rides, lawn games, and bounce houses.

Find tickets and information at www.tacofestaz.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.