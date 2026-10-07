Glendale Union High School District

Maddox named principal

Washington High School welcomed Jarred Maddox as its new principal. This year marks Maddox’s 25th year in education, beginning as an English teacher and including roles as a student council advisor, soccer coach and AP English Literature teacher.

Passionate about engaging instruction and project-based learning, Maddox is committed to supporting teachers and students through meaningful professional development, mentorship, and growth opportunities, GUHSD said.

Band exhibition scheduled

Glendale Union High School District will host its annual Marching Band Exhibition on Nov. 2, at Glendale Community College, 6000 W. Olive Ave., Glendale, starting at 6:30 p.m.

This free, open-to-the-public event will showcase performances from student musicians representing Apollo, Cortez, Glendale, Greenway, Independence, Moon Valley, Sunnyslope, Thunderbird and Washington High Schools. Attendees will enjoy a night of music and school spirit as bands present their 2026 season shows.

Wabbington represents USA Basketball

Sunnyslope High School senior Darius Wabbington had a busy summer, competing with Compton Magic on the Adidas 3SSB circuit and representing USA Basketball at the 2026 FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup. The team earned a silver medal.

During the tournament, Wabbington averaged 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals across five games. As he continues through the college recruitment process, Wabbington is currently ranked as the No. 15 national recruit in the NCAA.

The district said, “Congratulations to Darius on an impressive summer and continued success on the court!”

Seniors are Merit semifinalists

Sunnyslope High School is proud to recognize seniors Kaytlin Garrow, Ryan Sutton and Gabriel Burroughs as 2026 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists.

These Sunnyslope students are among the highest scorers in their respective state on the PSAT/NMSQT, representing less than one percent of high school seniors nationwide. More than 16,000 students were selected as semifinalists based on their exceptional Selection Index scores and state-based allocation.

Cross Country opens season

Washington High School Rams Cross Country teams opened the season at home, welcoming six visiting schools for a competitive meet that marked the first-ever cross country race for many Washington runners.

The Rams made an immediate impact, with both the girls’ and boys’ teams earning first-place team finishes. Coach Swigert praised the team’s effort and determination, especially the new runners competing for the first time, and expressed excitement for the growth ahead.

With a strong start to the season, the Washington Rams look forward to building on their momentum and seeing what this group can accomplish throughout the season, the school said.

GUHSD ranked among best

The Glendale Union High School District (GUHSD) announced that its schools ranked among the best in the 2026-2027 U.S. News and World Report rankings.

The rankings evaluated data from more than 27,000 high schools nationwide and ranked them based on indicators such as college readiness, state assessment performance, and graduation rates. This achievement reflects the dedication of students, teachers, staff, families, and school communities, and GUHSD’s shared commitment to empowering all students for the choices and challenges of the 21st century, the district said.

Madison Elementary School District

Best Buddies Club earns top recognition

Out of nearly 50 participating schools, Madison Meadows Middle School’s Best Buddies Club was recently named the Top School Fundraising Team for the 2026 Best Buddies Friendship Walk.

As a collaboration between the school’s National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) and the Best Buddies Club, the students worked together to successfully raise funds and awareness for the organization. The Meadows Best Buddies Club has received multiple recognitions over the past several years from the Best Buddies Program, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to community and inclusion for all.

The Madison Meadows Best Buddies Club focuses on building understanding and empathy by teaching that everyone learns and experiences the world in their own way. Through these experiences, students gain a deeper appreciation for inclusion and acceptance of others.

Along with awareness activities, students of all abilities participate in fun, connection-building opportunities together such as arts and crafts, board games and other group activities that help build friendships among students and strengthen the school community.

Blood drive scheduled

Madison School District, in partnership with Vitalant Blood Donation, will host a blood drive on Friday, Oct. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Madison District Office, 5601 N. 16th St.

Visit www.madisonaz.org/blood-drive for more information and to sign up to donate.

District hosts job fair

Madison School District will host a job fair on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Individuals will have the opportunity to meet with school and district leaders to learn about available positions, benefits and more.

The district is hiring a variety of positions, including guest teachers, bus drivers, before and after school program staff, custodians as well as other school and student support positions. The fair will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Madison Center for the Arts, 5601 N. 16th St.

More information about available positions and the benefits of working for Madison School District are available at www.madisonaz.org/jobs.

Tour Madison in November

The Madison School District invites families interested in learning more about its schools and signature programs to attend the upcoming Discover Madison tour events.

For families with children entering kindergarten next fall, the Discover Madison Elementary Tour will be held on Nov. 6. For families with children entering fifth through eighth grade next fall, the Discover Madison Middle School Tour will be held Nov. 13.

During the tours, families will learn about the Madison School District, its signature programs and specialty classes, and take a school bus to visit and tour each of the elementary or middle school campuses.

The district will also host a Discover Madison Preschool tour on Jan. 21, 2027, for families with younger children.

Space is limited. To learn more and sign up, visit www.madisonaz.org/discover.

Osborn School District

Osborn students join Advisory Council

In an effort to ensure student voices help shape decisions across the district, Osborn School District Superintendent Felipe Carranza has officially launched the Superintendent Student Advisory Council.

Bringing together student representatives in grades three to eight from all six Osborn schools, the council’s inaugural meeting gave students an opportunity to learn more about how the district operates and to share their perspectives on their school experiences. Moving forward, the student leaders will meet quarterly with Superintendent Carranza to share feedback, bring forward ideas and concerns from their classmates, and help district leadership better understand the student experience across Osborn.

The council is one way the district said that it is creating opportunities for students to have a meaningful voice in shaping their schools and the future of Osborn.

Learn more at www.osbornschools.org.

Phoenix Union High School District

Central holds 50th reunion

The Central High School Class of 1976 is hosting a 50th Reunion Oct. 23-24 and the organizers are looking for fellow Bobcats. Alumni are invited to come together for a weekend of reconnecting and reminiscing with “old” friends.

Contact Lisa MacCollum at lisa@lisamacstudio.com for more information.

Bioscience ranked ‘19’

Phoenix Union High School District (PXU) announced that Bioscience High School ranked No. 19 among Arizona’s best schools in the U.S. News & World Report rankings, placing it among a select group of schools that were recognized for their academic achievements across the state.

According to the publication, the rankings are determined through six factors of school quality: college readiness, state assessment performance, state assessment proficiency, college curriculum breadth, underserved student performance and graduation rate.

Bioscience Principal Ulises Aragon said that while he believes that student success speaks for itself, formal recognition is always reaffirming.

“We were kind of happy that we made the list again, which is fantastic. Our teachers work incredibly hard, our staff does as well, and so it’s just another point of recognition that hey, you know we’re doing the right thing, and we’re moving in the right direction,” Aragon said.

He credits much of the student success at Bioscience to the high teacher-to-student ratio. The teachers and staff are a point of pride for Bioscience, Aragon said, praising their hard work and dedication.

Bioscience is unique in its approach to student learning and outcomes, PXU added. Students entering their junior year select one of two focus areas: engineering or biomedical. For Bioscience, the focus going forward is to continue building on its success and helping students reach their full potential.

Any prospective Bioscience High School students and families can learn more and enroll at www.pxu.org/enroll.

Washington Elementary School District

Students earn perfect scores

The Washington Elementary School District (WESD) announced that 12 students earned perfect scores on two of the three state assessments during the 2025-26 school year.

The district congratulated the students who had perfect scores on both their Math and ELA assessments, including Josie W. at Acacia Elementary School; Claire A., Torin R. and Elena T. at Lookout Mountain Elementary School; Ellis M. at Mountain Sky Junior High School; Gerardo M. P. at Ocotillo Elementary School; Bennett C. at Royal Palm Middle School; Hadassa D., Sophie D. and August P. at Sahuaro Elementary School; and Oscar B. C. at Shaw Butte Elementary School.

“We also want to give a big shout-out to Cambria N. at Lookout Mountain Elementary School who received perfect scores on both her Math and Science assessment!” the district said. “Additionally, nine students earned perfect scores in ELA, while 176 students had perfect scores in Math. All of these students received a certificate of achievement at their school sites. The WESD Family is so proud of the hard work and dedication of our students!”

Teacher named APS winner

WESD congratulated Kennedy Bullock at Moon Mountain Elementary School who was selected as a winner of the 2026-27 Arizona Public Service (APS) Supply My Class program. As part of the program, Kennedy was surprised with a $500 prepaid card.

The APS Supply My Class program recognizes teachers for the important work they do by providing 500 randomly selected K-12 teachers in the APS service territory with $500 to use toward supplies, materials and other resources that can enhance their classrooms and support their students.

Campus improvements enhance WESD schools

During summer break, campus improvements were completed at several schools thanks to bond projects approved by WESD voters.

Lakeview Elementary School received renovations to its front office and entry area, while Alta Vista Elementary School added improved parking, emergency access and campus enhancements. New flooring was also installed at Palo Verde Middle School, Roadrunner Elementary School and Sweetwater School, giving learning spaces a fresh, updated look.

Desert View offers free preschool

WESD, in partnership with A Stepping Stone Foundation, will offer a free, full-day preschool program for children ages 3-5. Classes begin Monday, Oct. 19, and are held Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with early release Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.

The program includes free breakfast and lunch and high-quality early learning. There is no income requirement to enroll. Parents or grandparents who participate must commit to weekly adult education classes, with free childcare provided during those classes.

The preschool program will be held at Desert View Elementary School, 8621 N. 3rd Street. Spaces are limited, so families are encouraged to enroll today. Visit Desert View to complete the registration information. For more information, call 602-347-4000. Visit www.wesdschools.org to learn more about the district.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.