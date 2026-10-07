Valley Metro and the city of Phoenix continue their open house series this month, offering an opportunity for residents to learn more about the proposed West Phoenix Extension project.

The West Phoenix Light Rail Extension is a 10-mile connection that is proposed to connect the existing Valley Metro Light Rail system to Desert Sky Transit Center. The current proposed connection is either Central Avenue/Indian School Road or 19th Avenue/Camelback Road. The route will travel along Indian School Road to 75th Avenue, then jog south to Thomas Road and continue to the transit center.

At the two-hour open house event, residents can talk one-on-one with project staff, ask questions and share their feedback. The next event is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14, 6 to 8 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park Memorial Hall, 300 E. Indian School Road.

Those who cannot attend in person can learn more about the proposed project, provide feedback online and sign up for project updates at www.valleymetro.org/project/west-phoenix-extension.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.